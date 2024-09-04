Published 12:53 IST, September 4th 2024
Four Friends Die After Car Smashes Barricade, Gets Thrown Under Truck's Rear in Chennai
Four young men were killed on the spot after the car they travelled crashed into a stationary truck on Wednesday on the busy East Coast Road, police said.
Four young men were killed on the spot after the car they travelled crashed into a stationary truck on Wednesday on the busy East Coast Road, police said. | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
