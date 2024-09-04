sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Four Friends Die After Car Smashes Barricade, Gets Thrown Under Truck's Rear in Chennai

Published 12:53 IST, September 4th 2024

Four Friends Die After Car Smashes Barricade, Gets Thrown Under Truck's Rear in Chennai

Four young men were killed on the spot after the car they travelled crashed into a stationary truck on Wednesday on the busy East Coast Road, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Four Dead, Over 20 Injured
Four young men were killed on the spot after the car they travelled crashed into a stationary truck on Wednesday on the busy East Coast Road, police said. | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:53 IST, September 4th 2024