'Account Hacked?': Netizens React as Congress Extends Wishes to Kangana on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant in Himachal

Manali: As they say, food unites people, and it seems to have done just that. Congress has unexpectedly congratulated actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on her new café, set to launch on February 14 in Himachal.

Kangana recently shared a video announcing the opening of The Mountain Story, her café in Manali, which she called a long-cherished dream. While she received an outpouring of love from her fans, one message stood out—the Kerala Congress extended its wishes.

Kerala Congress Wishes Kangana

"We are happy to learn about your new 'pure vegetarian' restaurant. Hope you'll serve some amazing Himachali vegetarian dishes for all tourists. Wishing all success for this venture!" wrote the official handle of the Kerala Congress.

The post quickly grabbed attention, as Kangana, a BJP MP, has ofte n clashed with Congress leaders in the past. Social media users were taken aback, with some questioning if the account had been hacked.

Netizens Says Congress' Account Hacked

One User wrote, "Hacked???'. This was the first reaction of many on internet as they saw the post by Congress. Another user said that after this she is sure that the Congress X handle run by a high school kid,

"I am 100% sure this account is being run by a high school student on a lunch break!" joked another user.