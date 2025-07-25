Accused Arrested In Fake Embassy Row Held 12 Diplomatic Passports; Visited 30 Countries And Took 53 Trips To Dubai In Last 10 Years

In a significant development in the Ghaziabad fake embassy case, new revelations have given the investigation a shocking twist.

The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, was arrested for operating an illegal "West Arctic Embassy" from a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar. He held 12 diplomatic passports and visited 30 countries over the past decade. He also made 53 trips to Dubai during this period. These details have provided major clues to investigators.

Republic Media Network has accessed documents detailing Harshvardhan Jain’s international travels, which include countries such as the UK, UAE, Mauritius, France, Cameroon, Switzerland, Poland, Sri Lanka, and Belgium.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police STF’s probe intensified, West Arctica suspended Harshvardhan Jain as its "Honorary Consul to India."

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jain made generous donations to West Arctica. The UP STF (Special Task Force) is now probing the source and transaction details of these donations.

Jain allegedly met Saudi Arabian arms dealer Adnan Khagoshi and Ehsan Ali Syed, a Turkish resident of Hyderabad origin, in London through an individual named Chandraswami. In collaboration with Ehsan Ali Syed, who has multiple fraud cases registered against him, Jain was operating several shell companies in London. Harshvardhan Jain maintains six bank accounts in Dubai, one in Mauritius, three in the UK, and one in India.

The Noida unit of the UP STF arrested Harshvardhan Jain on July 22 for running the fake embassy and falsely presenting himself as a Consul/Ambassador of countries such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. He was also found traveling in vehicles with diplomatic number plates. Authorities recovered four vehicles with such plates, along with forged documents bearing the seal of the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to that, two forged PAN cards, 34 seals of various countries and companies, two fake press cards, ₹44,70,000 in cash, foreign currency from multiple countries, and documents linked to several companies were seized during a raid at his premises.

Jain is also accused of using morphed photographs with well-known personalities.

“To influence people, to cheat them, to do brokerage for them, he also used many morphed photographs, in which he had also made morphed photos of himself with many dignitaries. Apart from this, he used to cheat them and run a hawala racket through some shell companies," said SSP STF Sushil Ghule.

“The accused was arrested once in 2011 as well. At that time, a satellite phone was recovered from him, and a case was also registered against him in Kavinagar police station. Four vehicles were recovered from him, on which number plates with diplomatic numbers were installed," Ghule added.