Accused in Student Sexual Assault Case Not DMK Member: Tamil Nadu Minister

Members of the Students’ Federation of India stage a protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a student of Anna University in Chennai on Wednesday. | Image: PTI

Chennai: The accused in the varsity student sexual assault case is not even a primary member of the DMK, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi said here on Thursday.

Gnanasekaran, the accused was arrested in a matter of five to six hours showing police's swift action and the government had no necessity to hide anything, he told reporters.

While the accused was not even an ordinary party member, some sections of media claimed as if he was an office-bearer of the students wing and it was wrong.