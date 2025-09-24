Self-Styled Godman Had a History of Name Change, Sri Sringeri Math Severs Ties With Chaitanyananda Saraswati

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are intensifying their search for the self-styled godman at the centre of multiple sexual harassment and fraud allegations, who has a documented history of changing names.

The accused, who originally went by Swami Parthasarathy alias Swami Dr Parthasarathy, later adopted the name Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, head of a prominent ashram in Vasant Kunj. Investigators say he had previously changed identities after facing legal cases and FIRs, a pattern authorities say could complicate tracking him.

Police allege that the Baba systematically exploited students, particularly those pursuing Post-Graduate Diploma in Management courses on EWS scholarships at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, where he served as director. Victims reported that he threatened academic penalties, lured some with promises of foreign trips and sent obscene messages to enforce compliance.

Meanwhile, Sri Sringeri Math administration has removed Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati from his post as director and the police have revealed his last known location in Agra.

In a statement following the allegations, the ashram said, "Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati."

The police have issued a Lookout Circular to prevent him from fleeing abroad and are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Bihar. During these operations, authorities seized one of his cars, which carried multiple diplomatic number plates registered under different names, suggesting further efforts to obscure his movements.

Investigators also revealed that three female aides, including wardens at the institute, allegedly helped cover up his actions by intimidating students and deleting incriminating messages. CCTV footage from the ashram, reportedly showing tampering, has been sent for forensic analysis.

Police have recorded statements from 32 women students, 17 of whom alleged abusive language, unwanted physical contact and repeated threats. Several students said the Baba specifically targeted EWS-category students, threatening them with academic failure or luring them with foreign trips to ensure compliance.