Accused Umar Khalid Seeks 15 Days Interim Bail from Karkardooma Court in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: Umar Khalid, an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, has approached the Karkardooma court seeking 15 days of interim bail.

According to the plea, Khalid has requested interim bail from May 22 to June 5, 2026. The primary reasons cited are to attend the Chehlum ritual following the death of his uncle and to provide care for his mother’s medical needs, both before and after her scheduled surgery.

The Delhi Police strongly opposed the interim bail application. Prosecutors argued that Khalid is facing charges in a sensitive case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They contended that his release, even for a short period, could pose a risk to public order.

The matter is currently pending before the court, which is expected to hear arguments and pass an order on the plea.

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This development comes as Khalid remains in custody in connection with the 2020 riots conspiracy case, one of the several prosecutions linked to the violence that claimed over 50 lives in North-East Delhi in February 2020.