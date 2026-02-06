'Accused Won't Be Spared': Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood Visits Janakpuri Accident Site, Meets Biker's Family

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Friday addressed the tragic incident where a biker died after falling into a pit in the Janakarpuri area of New Delhi, assuring the family that the Jal Board has been instructed to form a dedicated committee to look into the matter.

Speaking to Republic, he said, "I have met the victim's father, and brother. Let the report come, we are all disturbed. We are taking all steps to stand by the family.

He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, further stressing that anyone found responsible will not be spared.

"It is an unfortunate incident. I stand with the deceased's family at this time of grief. I want to assure the family that I have inspected the site for two hours, and I saw that all security measures were in place. Still, I have instructed the Jal Board to form a committee and start an enquiry into the matter. The accused will not be spared... Our government understand's its responsibility. We all stand with the family, and all possible help is being provided... We cannot bring the victim back, but we can try to ensure such incidents are not repeated..." he said while speaking to reporters.

Taking to social media platform X, Sood said in a statement, “I am deeply hurt by the tragic death of a young man who fell into a pit during the ongoing work of the Jal Board on Joginder Singh Marg. I was at the scene and have met with the family members of the deceased. ”

“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji and the entire government stand with this family in this hour of grief. Instructions for the investigation of the incident have been issued, and the guilty will be given strict punishment,” the post read.

Earlier today, the Delhi government issued a notification taking cognisance of the incident and assuring action.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board also expressed grief at the death of the youth and stressed that a committee has been formed to look into the matter. In a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board assured strict action against the responsible official, irrespective of their post.

"The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during the Pipeline Rehabilitation Project (Pipeline Rehabilitation Site) of DJB in Janakpuri and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Regular inspections of safety arrangements at all workplaces are ongoing. Citizens are requested to report any unsafe workplace on the toll-free number 1916," the post read.

Kamal Dhyani (25) allegedly died after falling into a pit in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Thursday night, while returning home on his motorcycle. Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not receive any help even after visiting six police stations, and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.