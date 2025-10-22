'Action Will Be Taken Against Anyone Acting Without Permission': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shaniwar Wada Namaz Row | Image: Devendra Fadnavis/ X

Mumbai: In response to a formal complaint filed against three unnamed ladies for performing namaz on the grounds of Shaniwar Wada in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized on Wednesday that authorities will take legal action against anyone found guilty of breaking the law.

"We will take action against anyone who does anything without permission," warned the chief minister.

Following a video of three unnamed ladies doing namaz on the grounds of Pune's ancient Shaniwar Wada that went popular on social media and sparked objections by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organizations, a lawsuit was filed against them.

The FIR was filed in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly breaking limits that apply to protected monuments, according to the Pune City Police.

According to reports, the event happened on Saturday at approximately 1:45 pm. An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer then filed a formal complaint with Pune City Police.

"An FIR has been registered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules 1959, because if anyone violates restrictions that apply to a protected monument, action needs to be taken," Shiv Sena lawmaker Shaina NC supported the action earlier today. The decision by some sections to occupy the ASI-dominant areas of monuments prompted this formal complaint.

She went on to say that the question should not be about Hindus vs Muslims but rather about what the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) still allows.