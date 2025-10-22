Updated 22 October 2025 at 16:44 IST
'Action Will Be Taken Against Anyone Acting Without Permission': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shaniwar Wada Namaz Row
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vowed legal action after three women were booked for performing namaz at Pune’s protected monument, Shaniwar Wada.
- India News
Mumbai: In response to a formal complaint filed against three unnamed ladies for performing namaz on the grounds of Shaniwar Wada in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized on Wednesday that authorities will take legal action against anyone found guilty of breaking the law.
"We will take action against anyone who does anything without permission," warned the chief minister.
Following a video of three unnamed ladies doing namaz on the grounds of Pune's ancient Shaniwar Wada that went popular on social media and sparked objections by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organizations, a lawsuit was filed against them.
The FIR was filed in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly breaking limits that apply to protected monuments, according to the Pune City Police.
According to reports, the event happened on Saturday at approximately 1:45 pm. An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer then filed a formal complaint with Pune City Police.
"An FIR has been registered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules 1959, because if anyone violates restrictions that apply to a protected monument, action needs to be taken," Shiv Sena lawmaker Shaina NC supported the action earlier today. The decision by some sections to occupy the ASI-dominant areas of monuments prompted this formal complaint.
She went on to say that the question should not be about Hindus vs Muslims but rather about what the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) still allows.
"Whether it's Shaniwar Wada or any place of religious belief, there needs to be a place where one can worship and when one doesn't. It is like saying that we want to go to Haji Ali Dargah and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Nobody does it because we respect each other's religious beliefs. Whether it's Hindus or Muslims, we have always coexisted. So why make this into a controversy of Hindu versus Muslim? This is about what is permissible under the Archaeological Survey of India," Shaina NC said.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 22 October 2025 at 16:44 IST