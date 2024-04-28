Updated April 28th, 2024 at 10:08 IST
Actor Sahil Khan Detained in Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev Betting App Case
Actor Sahil Khan was questioned on April 18 for more than four hours by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team in connection with the case.
Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell detained actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case. The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea.
Sahil Khan, known for films like ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, has become a fitness expert.
Earlier, Sahil Khan was questioned on April 18 for more than four hours by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Khan appeared before the SIT at around 1 pm as per a court order and left at 5:30pm after recording his statement. The actor said that he has no role in the case.
Last year, Matunga police had registered an FIR following a court order and a SIT was formed to investigate the multi-crore money laundering case linked to the Mahadev Betting App case. The Mumbai Crime Branch formed an SIT to probe the case.
What is the Mahadev Betting App Case?
The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app. The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.
While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe in the Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai police has registered a separate case against 32 persons. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment, according to the police. So far, one person has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 08:45 IST