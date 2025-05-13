Vande Mataram In Air, PM Modi Sends Out A Thunderous Message To Pakistan From The Adampur Airbase | Image: Republic

Jammu: Echoes of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' filled the skies over Punjab’s Adampur Air Base on Tuesday morning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to meet and laud the Indian armed forces.

This is the same frontline air base that houses India’s S-400 air defence system — the very shield that intercepted and neutralised all air attack attempts launched by Pakistan following India’s retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor during the intervening night of May 7 and 8.

PM at Adampur base with S-400 in background

In videos shared from the visit, PM Modi is seen interacting with the soldiers, praising them for their service and sacrifice. In one special moment, he patted the backs of several soldiers, thanking them personally for their courage and dedication.

PM Briefed by Air Force officers

At the base, Prime Minister Modi was given an operational briefing by Air Force personnel. He later posted on social media, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

Visit Comes Days after Operation Sindoor

PM Modi's visit comes just days after India launched surgical precision strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The strikes were carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed several Indian pilgrims.

While both countries later agreed on May 10 to a mutual ceasefire, PM Modi clarified that this was merely a "pause" in military operations, contingent upon Pakistan’s future conduct.

He reiterated India’s stand that any threat to national security would be met with a firm and immediate response.