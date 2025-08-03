Addicted To Mobile Games, 10-Year-Old Boy Ends Life After 10-Hour Mobile Gaming Binge In Delhi’s Nangloi

New Delhi: A 10-year-old child, who was reportedly addicted to playing video games on mobile, allegedly committed suicide in Delhi’s Nangloi. The deceased child was found hanging from a dupatta inside his house when his parents were out at their work. On information, the Nangloi police rushed to the site and shifted the body for postmortem.

A senior police official of the Delhi Police stated that the child was a student of class 5, who has allegedly committed suicide. The exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be determined. The police are investigating the matter and said that so far, nothing suspicious has been found from the child.

The police stated that during the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the child was addicted to playing games on mobile. On examining the mobile recovered from the spot, it was found that the child was watching the mobile for about 10-11 hours. Before committing suicide, he played a game for seven hours and was active on YouTube for about four hours.

The deceased child was studying in a corporation school in Nangloi and lived with his parents in Ambika Vihar colony. His elder brother studies in a residential school in Agra, while both parents are working.

As per the police, on the day of the incident, which was on July 31, the child did not go to school due to heavy rain. However, his parents left for work in the morning. When they returned in the evening, they found that their son was hanging from an iron pipe with the help of a dupatta.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter, and efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the suicide. The police stated that no injury marks were found on the body of the child.