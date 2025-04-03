Adidas-Nike Shoes, iPhones & More: List of Items That Would Get Costlier in India After Trump's 26% Tariff

Updated April 3rd 2025, 17:10 IST
Washington DC: In a significant move that could impact the Indian economy, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 26 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. This reciprocal tariff, which President Trump emphasized as "half" the rate India charges the US, is expected to have a ripple effect on a wide range of products, from iPhones to jewellery, and agriculture.
Trump's announcement, made on April 2, states that these tariffs are a response to India's trade policies, which, according to the US president, include a "very tough" tariff structure. India currently imposes a 52% tariff on American goods, a rate that Trump claims is damaging the US trade interests.
"Their Prime Minister ( Narendra Modi ) just left (US recently)...he is a great friend of mine, but I said to him that 'you're a friend of mine, but you've not been treating us right'. India charges us 52 per cent, so we will charge them half of that - 26 per cent," he said.
The trade between India and the US is substantial, with India exporting $77.5 billion worth of goods to the US in FY24. The US imports electronics, gems, jewellery, pharmaceutical products, machinery, and refined petroleum from India, while also exporting high-value goods like cars, machinery, and medical products.
Trump's tariff structure also includes other major countries such as China (34%), the European Union (20%), Vietnam (46%), and Taiwan (32%). Countries like Japan, the UK, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are also facing steep tariffs, adding further complexity to global trade dynamics.
