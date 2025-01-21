Advanced Shinkansen E10 Bullet Train to Debut In India And Japan by 2030

Japan is also helping adapt the E10 to India’s conditions, ensuring features like more luggage space and resistance to extreme temperatures and dust. | Image: Representational image

New Delhi, India: India and Japan are set to introduce the advanced Shinkansen E10 bullet train, also known as the Alfa-X, in 2029-30. Originally planned to adopt the Shinkansen E5 model with a top speed of 320 km/h, India’s decision to shift to the faster E10, which can reach speeds of 400 km/h, marks a major step forward in high-speed rail technology.

The E10 will debut simultaneously in Japan and India. The train will be part of India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, reducing travel time between the two cities to just over two hours.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, funded significantly by a 50-year loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency at a low 0.1% annual interest, showcases India-Japan financial collaboration.

Japan is also helping adapt the E10 to India’s conditions, ensuring features like more luggage space and resistance to extreme temperatures and dust.

In addition to the Shinkansen, India is developing two semi-high-speed trains locally through a collaboration between the Integral Coach Factory and BEML Ltd. These trains, capable of speeds up to 280 km/h, are expected by 2026, supporting India’s push for self-reliance in rail technology.

Key infrastructure for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, including a 21-km undersea tunnel and viaducts, is advancing under the Indian Railway Ministry’s supervision.

Despite earlier delays, all civil contracts have been awarded, and land acquisition is nearly complete.