‘Ae Watan…’ Resonates in Saudi Arabia as PM Reaches Jeddah | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a two-day state visit received with a heartwarming gesture with a warm welcome song ‘Ae Watan...'. The performance, delivered by a Saudi Arabian singer, created an emotional aura, in the presence of Indian diaspora and symbolising the growing bond between India and Saudi Arabia.

As PM Modi landed in Jeddah, he was greeted with a grand ceremonial welcome, including a 21-gun salute and traditional performances. The rendition of ‘Ae Watan’ stood out as a cultural highlight, reflecting the shared respect and camaraderie between the two nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

PM Modi's third trip to Saudi Arabia and his first to Jeddah will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The agenda includes discussions on defense cooperation, trade, investment, energy, and regional stability.

