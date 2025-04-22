‘Ae Watan…’ Resonates in Saudi Arabia as PM Reaches Jeddah | WATCH

Updated April 22nd 2025, 17:08 IST
Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. As he lands in Jeddah, he is received with the warm welcome song ‘Ae Watan...' sung by an Arabic singer, a popular Bollywood song from the movie Raazi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a two-day state visit received with a heartwarming gesture with a warm welcome song ‘Ae Watan...'. The performance, delivered by a Saudi Arabian singer, created an emotional aura, in the presence of Indian diaspora and symbolising the growing bond between India and Saudi Arabia.
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Jeddah
As PM Modi landed in Jeddah, he was greeted with a grand ceremonial welcome, including a 21-gun salute and traditional performances. The rendition of ‘Ae Watan’ stood out as a cultural highlight, reflecting the shared respect and camaraderie between the two nations.
Strengthening Bilateral Ties
PM Modi's third trip to Saudi Arabia and his first to Jeddah will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The agenda includes discussions on defense cooperation, trade, investment, energy, and regional stability.
PM Modi's visit to Jeddah is not only a step forward in diplomatic relations but also a celebration of the cultural and emotional bonds that unite India and Saudi Arabia. The rendition of ‘Ae Watan’ will undoubtedly remain one of the memorable moment in this historic visit.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 22nd 2025, 16:57 IST