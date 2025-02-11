Aero India 2025: DRDO Unveils India's Vehicle-mounted Counter-drone System

Bengaluru: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday unveiled India's public-private partnership-based Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025 in collaboration with Adani Defence & Aerospace.

According to Adani, the platform was launched by Dr BK Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO, in the presence of esteemed guests from DRDO, defence experts, and industry partners, that shows India's commitment to strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

On working with Adani Defence & Aerospace at Aero India 2025, Scientist and the Director General of Electronics & Communication System at the DRDO, B.K. Das, says, “I think they have been a very, very committed group and the way they have observed our TOT (Transfer Of Technologies), realised, implemented and could showcase the next level systems from our learning, it gives me lots of confidence that industries like this can really take the TOT scheme forward and it can bring the best of the public and private partnership, which will empower our India to the next level.”

Developed in collaboration with DRDO, this state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats. India, now becoming a global power, is constantly under threat from its neighbouring countries and requires robust machines to safeguard its territories.

The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces. It offers seamless protection through advanced sensor capabilities, including automatic detection, classification, and neutralization of drones.

Vehicle-mounted Counter-drone System (Image/Agency)

Integrated onto a single 4x4 vehicle, the system provides a highly mobile, agile, reliable, and self-sufficient counter-drone solution. It features a high-energy laser system for precise drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and advanced radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target acquisition, tracking, and neutralization within a range of 10 km.

The Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO, added, "The introduction of the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System is a crucial step in enhancing India's defence preparedness against asymmetric threats. This system integrates multiple counter-drone technologies into a highly mobile platform, ensuring rapid response and operational flexibility."

He said, “DRDO remains committed to developing indigenous, next-generation solutions in collaboration with the Indian industry to strengthen national security. We are confident that this system will play a pivotal role in securing key defence and civilian assets against the increasing threat posed by rogue drones.”

The launch of this system reinforces India's commitment to developing cutting-edge defence technologies indigenously, reducing reliance on imports, and bolstering national security. As unmanned aerial threats continue to evolve, the collaboration between Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO marks a significant milestone in advancing India's defence capabilities with world-class, homegrown solutions.

Aero India 2025 is a global platform to showcase India's advancements in the aerospace and defence sector, and the unveiling of this robust system reaffirms the country's position as a key player in the global defence and aerospace sector.