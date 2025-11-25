Afghan Commerce Minister Discusses Trade, Bilateral Ties During Visit To India.

New Delhi: Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, visited India along with a trade delegation from November 19 to 25, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the visit, Azizi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both Ministers discussed bilateral ties, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Azizi held delegation-level talks with the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. They discussed a broad range of issues, including trade facilitation, market access, connectivity, and capacity-building. They announced the initiation of the Air Freight Corridor on the Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar sectors.

Both ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors. India and Afghanistan will depute Commercial Representatives at their respective Embassies and will institutionalise a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Minister Azizi also met Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Jitin Prasada, as per the MEA statement.

Azizi also visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2025), where several Afghan traders had set up stalls. He interacted with various exhibitors and toured the cultural display at the IITF.

Azizi's delegation held meetings with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL). They discussed modalities for the long-term supply of agricultural products, medicines, and other essential commodities to Afghanistan.

