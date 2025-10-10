Afghanistan On High Alert After Kabul Hit By Multiple Explosions | What We Know So Far | Image: X

Kabul: Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, was left reeling after multiple explosions rocked the city in a reported targeted attack, spreading fear and uncertainty throughout the region. The Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed the explosion, assuring that the situation is under control and investigations are ongoing.

According to Mujahid, "There is no cause for concern, and investigations are ongoing." However, details about the incident remain scarce, with no official reports on casualties or damages.

In a statement on social media platform X, Mujahid wrote, "The situation is under control. The investigation of the incident is ongoing, and no reports of casualties or damages have been released so far."