After 10 Years, Is Bihar Ready For Big Change? Will New CM Samrat Choudhary Lift Liquor Ban? Here's What We Know So Far

Patna: Bihar has undergone a massive change overnight by getting a Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time, ending the 20 years of JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar's highly volatile era. Samrat Choudhary, the new Chief Minister, now faces a crucial decision- whether the state will finally lift the liquor ban after 10 years?

Buzz over lifting of the liquor prohibition policy has taken over the political debate since a long time, with Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor pursuing the issue vigorously while campaigning for the 2025 state Assembly elections.

The buzz has now intensified with the end of the dominance of Nitish Kumar, who had been the biggest champion of banning liquor in the state.

As soon as Samrat Choudhary was elected as the new Chief Minister of Bihar, gangster-turned-JD(U) MLA Anant Singh called for lifting the liquor ban. “Liquor ban should be removed…The current ‘nisha-paani’ (dry intoxication) which is undergoing is worse in Bihar," he told reporters.

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The ‘Bahubali’ Mokama MLA assured that he will talk to Samrat Choudhary about lifting the ban.

What Did Samrat Choudhary Say?

Earlier this year, Choudhary had noted that the liquor ban is costing Bihar approximately Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 crore rupees per year, a loss in a state that doesn't even have 70,000 crore rupees in revenue.

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Despite noting the monumental financial loss being suffered by the state due to the prohibition, Choudhary had hailed Nitish Kumar for implementing the ban in 2016. He added, “Even after the ban, the state functioned so well. If there is one historic decision in Nitish Kumar's life, it is prohibition.”

What Does The Public Want?

The public of Bihar are divided over the liquor ban policy in the state. While some back the prohibition, others are against it, reasoning that the ban is having a negative impact on the state's revenue and is also driving people to drink cheap alcohol, which are harmful.