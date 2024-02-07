English
After 18 years, Gujarat ATS Arrests Woman Accused of Ferrying Arms to Avenge Post-Godhra Riots

After 18 years, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a 52-year-old woman accused of allegedly transporting arms post Godhra riots.

Digital Desk
Gujarat: After 18 years, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a 52-year-old woman accused of allegedly transporting arms intended for vengeance in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Anjum Qureshi, also known as Anjum Kanpuri, was arrested on January 23 from a residence in the Vatva area following precise information received by the ATS.

Anjum, who was booked under provisions of the Arms Act in 2005, has been remanded in police custody for three days, the ATS release added.

"To avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots, three men from the city, Waris Pathan, Naseem Pathan and Nadir Khan Pathan decided to buy arms and ammunition by collecting funds. They collected Rs 50,000 from people in 2005 and gave it to one Ghulam Rabbani Shaikh to buy guns and cartridges from Uttar Pradesh," the release said.

All four persons were held at the time and 10 country-made guns as well as an equal number of cartridges were seized from them, the release informed.

"Their interrogation revealed that one Feroze Kanpuri and his wife Anjum Kanpuri were also involved in the crime. As directed by Ghulam, they had gone to Dahod in their vehicle and collected some of the arms and delivered them to Waris in Ahmedabad," it said.

Feroze Kanpuri continues to be on the run, as per the Gujarat ATS.

(with PTI inputs)

 

