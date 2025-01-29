After 27 Years, Jharkhand Family 'Finds' Lost Member, Now A Monk In Kumbh Mela

A large number of devotees walk on a pontoon bridge as they arrive to take a dip at Triveni Sangam on the eve of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj | Image: ANI

Dhanbad: A Jharkhand family on Wednesday claimed to have traced their lost member at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, ending a search for 27 long years.

The lost member, Gangasagar Yadav, is now a 65-year-old ‘Aghori’ monk Baba Rajkumar who belongs to a particular monastic order of sadhus.

Gangasagar, who went missing in 1998 after travelling to Patna, was traceless so far, according to his family. His wife, Dhanwa Devi, was left to raise their two sons, Kamlesh and Vimlesh, alone.

Murli Yadav, younger brother of Gangasagar said, "Over the years, we lost hope of ever seeing him again until one of our relatives attending the Kumbh Mela noticed a man resembling Gangasagar and took his photograph. The photo was sent to us and I, along with Dhanwa Devi and their two sons, rushed to the Kumbh Mela, determined to bring him back." Upon reaching the Mela, they came face-to-face with Baba Rajkumar, but he refused to acknowledge his previous identity as Gangasagar Yadav.

Claiming to be a Sadhu from Varanasi, Baba Rajkumar, along with his Sadhvi companion, denied all connections to his past life.

However, the family insisted that the man before them is indeed Gangasagar, pointing to distinctive features such as his long teeth, an injury on his forehead, and a noticeable scar on his knee.

Dhanwa Devi in a bid to reconnect with her husband, and Murli Yadav have informed the Kumbh Mela police of their claims, demanding a DNA test to confirm the true identity of the man.

"We will wait until the end of the Kumbh Mela and, if necessary, insist on a DNA test. If the test doesn't match, we will issue an apology to Baba Rajkumar," Murli Yadav said.

Meanwhile, some of the family members have returned home, while others are still stationed at the Mela, keeping a close watch on Baba Rajkumar and the Sadhvi.

Once the Mela concludes, they are prepared to pursue legal steps if the proposed DNA test confirms what they are claiming.