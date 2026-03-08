After 'AAPda' Exit, Delhi Witnessing Rapid All-Round Development: Pm Modi Reiterates Jibe At The Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his 'Aapda' jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that development works in the national capital had been stalled during its tenure and claiming that New Delhi had witnessed rapid progress since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power.

Addressing a public event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said the "liberation" from the "Aapda" government a year ago was essential for the city's development.

"Today's this program is also a proof that the liberation from the 'Aapda' that Delhi achieved a year ago was how essential it was. If there hadn't been a 'Aapda' government here, this Metro Phase 4 project would have been completed much earlier. But the 'Aapda'-mongers had put the convenience of lakhs of Delhiites on the back burner for their political interests. After the BJP government came to power here, there has been a rapid pace in Delhi's all-round development," the Prime Minister said.

He claimed that after the BJP government assumed office, development in Delhi has been moving at a faster pace. The Prime Minister further alleged that development works in the area had been halted for the past decade, adding that the current government is working in mission mode to address the capital's challenges. Taking another swipe at AAP, PM Modi said the previous government focused on making excuses rather than executing projects.

Advertisement

"The AAPda government halted all development work in this area for the past 10 years. Now, our government is operating in mission mode to address the challenges facing Delhi. With the construction of the Peripheral Expressway, lakhs of vehicles no longer need to enter the city. Our government is also undertaking large-scale initiatives to clean the Yamuna River. Those who brought "Aapda" had a way: less work and more excuses. Today, Delhi's development model is: excuses stopped, work started. Earlier, projects would die in files; today, projects come to life on the ground," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the newly launched metro projects, the Prime Minister said the expansion would significantly benefit commuters, particularly in East and North-East Delhi.

Advertisement

"Today's newly launched Metro section will provide a major convenience to millions of people in the capital. In particular, daily commutes will now become much easier than before for people in East and North-East Delhi. Along with all this, travel to and from different parts of Delhi from NCR cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram will become easier," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also noted that Delhi's transportation landscape has been transforming in recent years. He said the launch of the Namo Bharat train connecting the city with West Uttar Pradesh and the expansion of the metro network to over 375 kilometres under Phase 4 would further enhance connectivity.

"There was a time when Delhi was often criticized for its inefficient transportation system. Commuting from one part of the city to another would take hours, and women frequently had to wait at bus stops for long periods, hoping to catch a bus or auto-rickshaw. However, the situation in Delhi is rapidly changing. Just a few days ago, the city was connected to West Uttar Pradesh via the Namo Bharat train, significantly easing travel between the two regions. Additionally, with the launch of Metro Phase 4, the Delhi Metro network has now expanded to over 375 kilometers, further improving connectivity and convenience for residents," said PM Modi.

Emphasising the national significance of the capital, the Prime Minister said Delhi represents India's identity and energy.

"When any person in the world thinks about a vast democracy like India, the image of Delhi often comes to mind. Delhi is not just India's capital; it is India's identity, a symbol of India's energy. Delhi's development is not merely the growth of a city; it is tied to the image of the entire nation," said PM Modi.