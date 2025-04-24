After Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisory For Flyers as Pak Closes Its Airspace

New Delhi: After national carrier Air India, budget airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory to passengers, warning of possible delays and disruptions to international services following Pakistan's sudden decision to close its airspace to Indian carriers.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo wrote: "In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan airspace closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We’re working to minimise the inconvenience."

The airline also released an official passenger advisory, stating: "Due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted. We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest."

IndiGo encouraged passengers to stay updated via its website and explore flexible options in case of schedule changes: "If your flight is impacted, please explore flexible rebooking options, or claim a refund through our website. We deeply value your patience and understanding, and remain committed to supporting our fellow citizens during these challenging times."

Earlier in the day, Air India had issued a similar statement, alerting passengers that due to Pakistan's airspace closure, several of its long-haul international flights—particularly those to and from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East—would have to take extended alternative routes.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. The safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline said, urging passengers to check flight statuses or contact its customer service lines.

Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Airlines

According to a report by Reuters, Pakistan on Thursday announced the immediate closure of its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines. The decision comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the two nations.

India, in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead at a popular tourist destination—the worst such attack in nearly two decades—has announced a series of measures aimed at downgrading diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

While airlines are working to reconfigure flight paths and adjust schedules, the closure is expected to cause delays and increased fuel consumption, potentially impacting both passenger travel and cargo operations in the coming days.