After Airports & Hospitals, Dwarka DPS, Mother Mary's School on High Alert Amid Bomb Threat

Delhi: In two separate incidents, the Delhi Public School in Dwarka and Mother Mary's School in East Delhi Mayur Vihar received a bomb threat information on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among authorities, students and parents.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police along with Bomb Disposal Squad and Fire Tenders arrived on the spots. A search operation to recover the bomb, if any, is underway, said officials.

The bomb threat at Mother Mary's School was received through an email, prompting local law enforcement to evacuate the school and conduct thorough checking of the premises.

It comes within 24 hours of bomb threat to Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara. The threat was received via an email. One of the Chacha hospital's staff members alerted the authorities upon receiving the ominous email around 10 am.

Acting on the complaint, a comprehensive response was launched, involving the Bomb Disposal Squad, Delhi Fire Service personnel, and Delhi Police officials.

Swatting Spree of False Bomb Threats

In a separate incident unfolded this week, an alarming email from a group identifying themselves as ‘Terrorizers 111' triggered a nationwide security alert with over 24 airports and terminals across country beefing up the security.

Several bomb threats at Bhopal, Goa, Nagpur, Kolkata and Jaipur airports not only put the security personnel on high alert but also prompted the top cyber security agencies and IT organisations to track the source of threat.

