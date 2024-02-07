After ‘Babri’ Slogans, Heavy Police Deployment Outside Jamia Millia Islamia Campus

Heavy deployment in front of Jamia Milia Islamia came on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Afetr videos of students sloganeering for ‘Babri’ surfaced online, the Police has tightened vigilance outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus. Police personnel have been deployed on the day of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony- January 22. The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been built after the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute.

Police said that vigilance has been increased outside the Jamia university campus as a precaution after a video of two to three students raising slogans such as "Strike for Babri" surfaced online.

"The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure," a police official said and added that it was done in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.

Academics not disrupted: Jamia authorities

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration said academic activity was not disrupted because of the "protest". The situation is under control, it said.

"It was just two to three students who engaged in sloganeering. Classes and examination continued without any disruption," an official of the university told PTI.

No arrests as of now

The officials said that apparently, a protest was organised inside the campus but nothing happened outside. To a question if two persons had been detained, the police official said no one has been detained.

(With PTI inputs)