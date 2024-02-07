Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 06:57 IST

After ‘Babri’ Slogans, Heavy Police Deployment Outside Jamia Millia Islamia Campus

Police said that vigilance has been increased outside the Jamia university campus as a precautionary measure

Apoorva Shukla
Jamia Millia Islamia
Heavy deployment in front of Jamia Milia Islamia came on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Afetr videos of students sloganeering for ‘Babri’ surfaced online, the Police has tightened vigilance outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus.  Police personnel have been deployed on the day of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony- January 22. The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been built after the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute. 

Police said that vigilance has been increased outside the Jamia university campus as a precaution after a video of two to three students raising slogans such as "Strike for Babri" surfaced online. 

Advertisement

"The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure," a police official said and added that it was done in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.

Academics not disrupted: Jamia authorities 

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration said academic activity was not disrupted because of the "protest". The situation is under control, it said.

"It was just two to three students who engaged in sloganeering. Classes and examination continued without any disruption," an official of the university told PTI.

Advertisement

No arrests as of now 

The officials said that apparently, a protest was organised inside the campus but nothing happened outside. To a question if two persons had been detained, the police official said no one has been detained. 

Advertisement

 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur

    Videos10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago

  5. Dariusz Szwed, CEO of Poland's largest lender, steps down

    Economy News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement