After Begging India for Ceasefire, Pakistan Now Pleads US For Advanced Air Defence System | Image: X

New Delhi: Pakistan’s double standards have once again come to light. After begging for a ceasefire through backchannel talks with India, a top-level Pakistani delegation visiting the United States is now openly pleading for advanced air defence systems.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik, part of a 13-member Pakistani team led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, made this desperate request in front of American officials and media in Washington.

Speaking in public, Malik said, "You saw what India was coming at us with — 80 planes and 400 missiles, some carrying near-atomic warheads. You saw the technology deployed from various countries. I say, bring it on, man. Give us that technology. We’ll buy it from you."

He also mentioned that India attacked residential area with full force that if they didn't had military equipments they would be pulling bodies out of rubbles.

“If we didn’t have air defence, we’d be pulling 16,000 children from under school buildings. When 80 planes with five missiles each target you, what do you expect?, " he said.

Pakistan Has Copied India’s Strategy of Sending Delegations to Other Countries to Expose Terrorism and Raise its Concerns on Global Platforms

After India sent a delegation to the US to brief officials on Pakistan’s terror network and recent attacks, Pakistan too has sent a 13-member delegation to the United States for peace talks, and another delegation to Moscow.

While the Pakistani team is in the US, an Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is also visiting the country. The Indian side is briefing US lawmakers on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent people.