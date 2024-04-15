Advertisement

Chandigarh: After Bengaluru, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) has now decided to act strictly against wastage of water in the city amid an increase in demand for water in summers. In view of the rise in demand for water, efforts are being made to stop wastage of water in Chandigarh to tackle water misuse. This has come up amid an uproar in the city over a significant rise in prices of water.

According to the civic body sources, there has been a significant increase in the demand for water in Chandigarh. In view of the increasing demand for water, the CMC has issued a notification against wastage of water in the city.

To tackle water misuse, the municipal corporation said to be preparing to disconnect the water connections of the houses, where the water misuse would be detected. Moreover, to monitor the water wastage in the city, the Chandigarh civic body has also formed several teams.

According to the notification issued by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, a provision of penalty has also been made to curb misuse of water including watering the lawn of the house, washing the courtyard or washing the car. The new rules on use of water will be applicable from April 15 to June 30.

It is being said that the fine amount will be added to the water bill, if wastage of water will be detected at any house in the city. Apart from this, the authority will confiscate the booster pump and any other pump in the houses.

