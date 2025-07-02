After ‘Blood in River’ Threat, Pakistan Makes Shameless U-Turn: Bilawal Bhutto Now Pleads For ‘Historic Partnership’ With India | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a glaring about-face that exposes Pakistan’s duplicity on terrorism, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on India to join hands in building a “historic, phenomenal partnership” to combat extremism, a plea that comes barely weeks after he threatened India with war over river waters.

Bhutto, who once roared that either “our water will flow or their blood,” has now switched to a pacifist tune, asking India to abandon “hostility” and cooperate as “neighbours who share a moral and civilisational obligation.”

Speaking at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute on “Pakistan Fighting War for the World against Terrorism,” Bhutto attempted to paint Pakistan as a champion of counterterror efforts.

This, despite overwhelming evidence and international consensus that Pakistan’s soil continues to be a breeding ground for terrorist groups targeting India.

Bhutto’s peace appeal follows India’s Operation Sindoor, which decimated terror infrastructure inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians were massacred by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

Bhutto demanded that India resolve the Kashmir issue “in line with the aspirations of the people.”

He also accused India of “weaponising water,” referring to New Delhi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam bloodbath a suspension justified by India as necessary until Pakistan “credibly and irreversibly” stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

Yet only weeks ago, Bhutto issued a chilling threat saying, “Dariya mein ya toh hamara paani bahega, ya phir unka khoon. (“Either our water will flow through the river, or their blood.”)