After Brief 'Support Nation' Stance, Congress Begins Politicizing Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: After a short period of showing support for Operation Sindoor, the Congress and several other opposition parties have now come out strongly against the government. They have raised questions about the outcome of the military operation, the sudden ceasefire with Pakistan, and the Prime Minister’s silence on the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. BJP is critising Congress of Playing politics around the war after doing support 'Drama" for days.

The shift in tone came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, where he praised the Indian Army for its action under Operation Sindoor and warned Pakistan against continuing terrorism. However, the opposition now says the PM avoided key concerns and is using the situation for political gain.

Earlier, Congress had supported the Centre on the matter. But now, the BJP has hit back, saying that the opposition is trying to politicise the conflict for electoral advantage.

‘Where are the Pahalgam Terrorists?’: Congress Questions PM

Congress leader Udit Raj directly attacked the Prime Minister for not answering the big question — what happened to the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack?

“He said that terrorists have been wiped off... I want to ask where are the four terrorists who carried out the attack in Pahalgam? Where did they vanish? The real culprits of Pahalgam are yet to be nabbed,” he said.

Udit Raj also raised concerns over the US playing a role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire. He suggested that by allowing US President Donald Trump to announce the ceasefire, India had lost its independent stance

“Have we handed over our sovereignty to America? Trump announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan. India was secluded in IMF, Pakistan got loan as none of the countries opposed it. He should have answered all these questions in his address to the nation.”

‘Why is PM silent with his own people?’: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge criticised the Prime Minister for speaking to world leaders but avoiding any communication with Indian citizens or political parties.

“While PM is ready to talk to every world leader about Pakistan, he should also address his countrymen and other political parties. It has been over a fortnight, and the PM chooses monologue over dialogue with his fellow countrymen,” Kharge said.

He added that the Congress was ready to stand by the government for any bold decision in the country’s interest but demanded more transparency and discussion

“We have asked for an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament... Donald Trump says his mediation led to the ceasefire. This is nothing but interfering in a bilateral issue.”

‘Who is responsible for the loss of lives?’: Bhupesh Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held the government responsible for the deaths of civilians during the Pahalgam terror attack. He questioned how Operation Sindoor could be called a success if the attackers were not caught.

“26 people lost their lives, were those 4 or 5 terrorists caught? If they were not caught, then how can you say that Operation Sindoor was successful? Who is responsible for the lapse? People went to Kashmir on your (government's) assurance that everything is normal. People went there with their families and lost their loved ones.”

‘We must reclaim PoK’: Harish Rawat supports strong action

Congress leader Harish Rawat supported the Indian Army’s role but called for more decisive action on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said if political consensus could be built, India should move to include PoK.

“Pakistan cannot stand before our army in arms or in any matter and the world has seen this in Operation Sindoor. We believe that if we can sit together and decide on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, then it is a good thing. Otherwise, efforts should be made to include it in India. We are with the government in any such effort.”

He also backed the demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss national security.

‘Pakistan got the message’: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari said that the military strikes sent a clear signal to Pakistan but warned that deeper thinking was needed to stop future threats.

“One thing is very evident — a message has gone to Pakistan that if it continues to use terror as an instrument of state policy, there would be punitive consequences.

Those punitive consequences in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre were executed by the Indian Armed Forces,” he said.

He added, “I think the Pakistani leadership would have realised that it cannot be business as usual. They cannot use nuclear blackmail to continue state-sponsored terror. I do hope the Pakistani civilian leadership, military leadership, and most importantly the deep state that spawns these semi-state actors would get the message clearly.”

‘Will there be a review like Kargil?’: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh reminded the Centre about the Kargil Review Committee, which was set up just days after the 1999 Kargil war. He asked whether a similar review or report would follow after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

“When Kargil war ended, after 3 days, on 29th July 1999, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government constituted the Kargil Review Committee. It had 5-6 members and was chaired by K. Subrahmanyam.

The report of Kargil Review Committee was presented in the Parliament on 23rd February 2000. NIA is investigating Pahalgam, but will there be a review? Will there be a briefing?”