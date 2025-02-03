After Calling President Murmu's Speech Boring, Rahul Gandhi Says He 'Struggled' to Pay Attention'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi , the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, clarified his controversial remarks about President Droupadi Murmu’s speech in Parliament, which had drawn significant criticism. He had previously referred to the address as "boring," explaining that he “struggled to maintain attention.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul said, "I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that. It was the same laundry list of the things that the Govt has done..."

His explanation comes days after he mocked the President's joint address on the first day of the Parliament Budget Session saying, "Boring… was repeating the same things again and again.” His comments came when he was talking to his mother Sonia Gandhi , who when asked to comment on Presidnet's speech said, “...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady."

Following these comments from Congress sparked outrage with many accusing them of disrespecting the President and undermining the dignity of India's highest constitutional post.

BJP Demands 'Unconditional Apology’ After Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on President

The remarks by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has accused the Congress leadership of “insulting the President.”

BJP President JP Nadda took to X to express his disapproval, stating that every BJP party worker condemns Sonia Gandhi’s comments.

His post read: “I and every @BJP4India Karyakarta STRONGLY CONDEMN the usage of the phrase ‘poor thing’ by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words shows the elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal nature of the Congress Party. I demand that the Congress Party unconditionally apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India.”

Furthermore, slamming Congress, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Sonia Gandhi Ji’s comment on the President of India is shocking beyond belief.”

He called her remarks “condescending and derogatory” and questioned Congress’s respect for democratic institutions.

“One is beginning to wonder if Congress is a political party in a functioning democracy or a set of entitled and arrogant people with scant respect for institutions of our Republic, including the Head of State,” Puri added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the remarks, saying: “Congress leaders have insulted our President. I condemn this insult of President Murmu. Priyanka Gandhi should apologize to President Murmu.”

'Can't Hold His Attention for 50 seconds': BJP Slams Rahul

In November 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting President Murmu by not greeting her at Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament. Sharing videos, BJP's Amit Malviya also alleged that the Congress leader was distracted during the national anthem.

"Rahul Gandhi can’t hold his attention for even 50 seconds, and he had the audacity to make an absolutely distasteful comment on the President of the United States," Malviya said.