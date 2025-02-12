After Delhi Drubbing, AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Turns Berozgar YouTuber

In his first 58-second video, Bhardwaj said, "Today, it can be said that leaders like us have become unemployed." | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Days after losing his seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, former Delhi minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a YouTube channel titled "Berozgar Neta" (Unemployed Leader).

Bhardwaj, who was defeated in the Greater Kailash constituency by BJP's Shikha Roy with a margin of 3,188 votes, said the election results had "flipped his life by 180 degrees." He now plans to engage with people daily through his channel.

In his first 58-second video, Bhardwaj said, "Today, it can be said that leaders like us have become unemployed."

A three-time MLA from Greater Kailash since 2013, Bhardwaj was among several AAP bigwigs who faced defeat in the polls held on February 8.

Prominent AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Gopal Rai, and former Minister Somnath Bharti (Malviya Nagar MLA), also lost their seats. However, former Education Minister Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, winning by a narrow margin of 600 votes.