After Delhi, GRAP-IV Imposed in Mumbai; Construction Activities Halted

New Delhi: Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed GRAP-IV measures to curb Mumbai's deteriorating air quality, which has seen a sharp decline in recent days.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani attributed the worsening pollution to both natural and human-created factors. "In the past few days, the pollution in the city has been increasing. We can bifurcate pollution into two categories – natural and human-created pollution. The main cause of human-created pollution is due to dust arising from construction, pollution from traffic, and emissions from cooking," he explained.

The commissioner stressed that air quality is being closely monitored at 32 locations across Mumbai. The data collected is being used to implement targeted interventions to curb pollution.

As part of these efforts, the BMC has taken strict measures against pollution caused by construction activities.

"For pollution caused by construction, we had already issued guidelines. Extreme measures, such as stop-work notices, were also given. Actions are being consistently taken, and even offences will be registered (non-bailable). In areas where the AQI has consistently remained above 200, we have immediately decided to stop construction work in these areas. Byculla and Borivali are the two locations affected," Gagrani added.