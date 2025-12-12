After Goa Birch Nightclub Tragedy, Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhubaneswar Nightclub

Bhubaneswar: Days after the Goa Birch Nightclub tragedy which claimed the lives of 25 individuals, a massive fire broke out at another nightclub at Bhubaneswar on Friday. The incident took place at the club in the Satya Vihar area of the city.

Firefighters have rushed to the spot to douse the flames and a thick layer of smoke was seen rising from the establishment. Firefighters are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings in the densely populated area.

According to reports, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Officials are investigating among some probable causes including an electrical short circuit or a kitchen malfunction.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

What's Going On In The Goa Nightclub Fire Case

Meanwhile, in the Goa nightclub fire case, Delhi's Rohini District court rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-club on Thursday. The massive fire broke out in the intervening night of December 6 and 7.

The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand hours after the incident, while fire fighters were still battling the blaze. The Luthras were detained in Phuket, Thailand, on Thursday, and the process for their deportation to India has been initiated. An FIR has also been lodged at the Anjuna Police Station in Goa after the incident.

