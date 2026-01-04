After Indore, Water Contamination Scare Rocks Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Over 100 Typhoid Cases Reported In A Week

New Delhi: After Indore water contamination tragedy claimed several lives, Gujarat's Gandhinagar is also grappling with the same health scare.

Reports say more than 100 suspected cases of typhoid have been reported in the capital Gandhinagar over the past five days.

Officials added that as many as 104 patients, including children, are currently undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

Specialized team of 22 doctors

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited Civil Hospital to monitor patient care following the incident. He deployed a specialized team of 22 doctors and assigned senior officials to provide 24/7 oversight of the situation.

Sanghavi added that currently, with 104 suspected cases reported, the administration is scaling up its response and the administration is continuously strengthening treatment and monitoring arrangements.

Furthermore, efforts are on to provide better facilities to patients and their families, he added.

Adding further, Sanghvi said that in order to ease their burden, the administration has organised complimentary food and lodging for families of the hospitalised. Demonstrating the priority of this mission, both the Collector and the Mayor are personally inspecting these facilities to ensure they meet the necessary standards, he said.

50% surge in typhoid cases

Health officials have sounded an alarm following a 50% surge in typhoid cases over the last 72 hours, with 104 suspected cases now reported. The outbreak has primarily affected children, leading to a crowded paediatric ward.

Dr. Mita Parikh, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, confirmed that while the patient count is high, everyone admitted is currently in stable condition. Tests from the affected areas confirmed the water is unsafe, prompting the administration to issue an immediate advisory for residents to boil all water before use.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has launched an aggressive containment effort, deploying 63 surveillance teams for a door-to-door health survey. To halt the spread, officials are distributing chlorine tablets and have issued a strict advisory for residents to consume only boiled water and home-cooked food.