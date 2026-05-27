After localised crackdown, J&K Police to go tough against cross border kingpins of narcotics

Forty Five days after intensified operation against narcotics smugglers in hinterland, Jammu and Kashmir Police is all set to begin its crackdown on the cross border kingpins that are pushing narcotics into Indian territory. The operation will be part of 100 day long Anti Drug Campaign launched by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 11 this year.

Sources in J&K Police informed Republic World that directions have already been passed to officials on ground that action will not be limited to drug smugglers in hinterland but also their masters sitting across the border in Pakistan. “Action will be initiated by all in days to come on the supporters and associates of those who are pushing narcotics from across the border. We will go for complete crackdown on such elements,” official said.

Earlier, Jammu & Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat issued a strong warning to Pakistan-based narco-smuggler and terror operative Shehzad Bhatti, saying that the Jammu & Kashmir Police will hunt and hound him and his associates down and destroy his entire infrastructure.

DGP Nalin Prabhat said, “A warning to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, who is ISI's acolyte and partner in pumping narcotics into India: We will hunt and hound you and your associates, and decimate your evil infrastructure”.

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Continuing action against local drug peddlers, Kathua Police attached immovable property with a total estimated value of approximately ₹ 40 Lakhs, belonging to a PIT NDPS Detenue namely Darshan Singh @ Deepu. “The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation. The entire proceeding was conducted under the directions of SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma IPS. During the investigation, it was found that the drug peddler possessed immovable property single storey Residential House valued at approximately ₹ 40 Lacs, situated at Galak Ramkot, Kathua, which was prima facie acquired through proceeds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” Police Spokesperson said.