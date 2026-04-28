'After May 4, No One Will Save You': TMC Warns 'Singham' Cop Ajay Pal Sharma Over On-Camera Poll Warning

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson has issued a sharp warning to IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who has been deployed as a police observer in South 24 Parganas’ Diamond Harbour during the ongoing election process.

The remarks came after Sharma’s viral video, where he was seen issuing stern warnings against alleged voter intimidation, triggered a fierce political faceoff between the BJP and the TMC.

‘We have our eye on you’: TMC’s warning to IPS officer

In a strongly worded statement, the TMC spokesperson appeared to caution Sharma against overstepping his role, suggesting consequences after the elections.

The party said that Sharma was being closely watched and warned that action could follow once the polls conclude.

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“We have our eye on you, and after May 4, even BJP leaders won’t be able to save you. We will bring you from UP to Bengal and take strict action against you. Nobody will be able to save you,” the statement said.

The remarks have sparked controversy, with opposition leaders calling it an open threat to an officer on election duty.

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TMC questions Sharma’s record, calls appointment ‘concerning’

Following the video, the TMC launched a counterattack, alleging that Sharma had been “parachuted in” and raising concerns over his past record.

In a detailed post, the party referred to previous allegations against Sharma, including his removal from Rampur in 2020 and a probe into an alleged cash-for-postings racket.

The party also cited an FIR accusing him of criminal misconduct and questioned whether such an officer should be appointed as an election observer.

In a pointed remark, TMC said, “Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh,” suggesting that the state would not tolerate what it described as a heavy-handed approach.

What triggered the row: Sharma’s on-ground warning

The controversy began after a video surfaced showing Ajay Pal Sharma confronting individuals linked to a local TMC leader amid allegations of voter intimidation in the Falta constituency.

In the clip, Sharma is seen issuing a direct warning that any wrongdoing would invite strict action, indicating a zero-tolerance approach to poll-related misconduct.

He said, “If there is any wrongdoing, we will take strict action. Tell him there should be no complaints. If people are threatened, we will deal with it properly. Don’t cry and apologise later.”

The officer’s firm tone was seen by BJP leaders as a strong message to ensure free and fair elections, while TMC questioned his neutrality.

BJP backs officer, calls it a push for fair polls

The BJP, however, strongly backed Sharma, hailing him as a tough officer committed to ensuring fair elections.

Senior BJP leaders amplified his video, stating that it sent a clear message that intimidation would not be tolerated.