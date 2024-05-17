After Mumbai, Billboard Collapses Near Pune Due to Strong Winds, No Casualties So Far | Image:ANI

Pune: Three days after a billboard collapsed in Mumbai, killing 16 people, a hoarding has collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune due to strong winds on Thursday, said Pimpari Chinchwad Police officials.

So far, no casualties have been reported, added the officials.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A hoarding collapsed in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune due to rain and strong winds in the area. No casualties have been reported: Pimpari Chinchwad Police officials pic.twitter.com/IfEwjAgpdb — ANI (@ANI)

The hoarding fell on a parked tempo and a few two-wheelers, but no injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Thursday in the city's Moshi area and videos showed officials from the fire department, the police and the civic body at the spot, where efforts were underway to lift the hoarding off the tempo and clear the area of debris.



