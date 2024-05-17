Updated May 16th, 2024 at 20:56 IST
Billboard Collapses Near Pune, 3 Days After Mumbai Incident That Killed 16
A hoarding has collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune due to strong winds on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pune: Three days after a billboard collapsed in Mumbai, killing 16 people, a hoarding has collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune due to strong winds on Thursday, said Pimpari Chinchwad Police officials.
So far, no casualties have been reported, added the officials.
Advertisement
The hoarding fell on a parked tempo and a few two-wheelers, but no injuries have been reported.
Advertisement
The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Thursday in the city's Moshi area and videos showed officials from the fire department, the police and the civic body at the spot, where efforts were underway to lift the hoarding off the tempo and clear the area of debris.
Advertisement
Published May 16th, 2024 at 19:16 IST