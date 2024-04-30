Advertisement

New Delhi: Security concerns rise across India amid several airports have been receiving bomb threats in the past few days. The latest ones to get the bomb threat were Trichy International Airport and Raj Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Monday.

Following the threat, a case has been registered by the Bhopal airport authorities under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation) and Aircraft (Security) Rules, PTI reported.

Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Sunder Singh Kanesh told ANI, "The Airport Authority has lodged a complaint stating they received a bomb threat email threatening to explode the airport. The email mentioned a bomb has been placed on a plane, posing a threat of an explosion at the airport."

However, as per sources, aircraft were searched at the airport but nothing suspicious was found.

Meanwhile, sources said that Trichy officials received an e-mail from an anonymous sender stating that bombs had been planted at Trichy and other airports in the state and would explode soon. After receiving the mail, a CISF team and the bomb detention and disposal squad (BDDS) team checked the passengers' luggage and heightened security.

This comes a day after Jaipur, Nagpur, and Goa Airports on Monday, April 29, received bomb threats via emails. Similarly, over the weekend, the Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 received a hoax call triggering panic among flyers and airport officials.

The Dabolim Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said, "We received an email. We have alerted our security agencies and airlines. We are taking the necessary action on this. As of now, there is no panic. (Flight) operations are normal. We are doing general additional security checks."

On the other hand, Kolkata airport received a second bomb threat mail in three days. The airport officials conducted a thorough search, revealing it as a hoax.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)