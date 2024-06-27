sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:12 IST, June 27th 2024

After Ram Mandir's Roof Leaks, Belongings Float As Camps of Jawans Get Flooded | WATCH

PAC jawans responsible for the security of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were heavily affected by leakage due to rains as their camps got flooded with water.

Reported by: Digital Desk
After Ram Mandir's Roof Leaks, Belongings Float As Camps of Jawans Get Flooded | WATCH | Image: Republic
15:58 IST, June 27th 2024

