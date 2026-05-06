After TMC's Poll Debacle, Security Withdrawn from Abhishek Banerjee’s Shantiniketan Residence in Kolkata

Kolkata: In a significant development, security cover has been withdrawn from the ‘Shantiniketan’ residence of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Visuals from outside the premises on Wednesday showed a noticeably lighter security presence, with personnel and barricades that were earlier stationed at the upscale property no longer visible. The move comes amid changes in the security arrangements for several political leaders in the state following TMC's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is the All India Trinamool Congress general secretary and a key national face of the party, has been residing at the Shantiniketan property in Kolkata. The residence has been under heavy security in the past, given his high political profile.

No official statement has been issued yet by the state government or the TMC regarding the reasons behind the withdrawal of security. Sources indicated that the decision aligns with a broader review of security protocols for various VVIPs and political functionaries.

Advertisement