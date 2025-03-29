After Varanasi, Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar Bans Meat, Eggs During Navratri

Maihar, Madhya Pradesh : The Maihar district administration on Saturday imposed a complete ban on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs during Chaitra Navratri , from March 30 to April 7, 2025, to respect the religious sentiments of devotees.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Singh on Friday issued the order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, declaring that meat and eggs cannot be sold anywhere in the city during Navratri.

Religious Significance of Navratri in Maihar

Maihar, home to the renowned Maa Sharda Temple, has been declared a religious city by the Madhya Pradesh Government Tourism Department. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the city to seek blessings at the Maa Sharda temple, particularly during Navratri.

To maintain religious sanctity, authorities decided to implement the ban across the entire municipal area of Maihar during the festival period.

Official Order and Legal Consequences

In the official order, SDM Vikas Kumar Singh stated, "Exercising the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, I completely ban the purchase and sale of meat, fish, and eggs in the entire municipal area of Maihar from March 30, 2025, to midnight of April 7, 2025."

He further mentioned that the order will be publicly announced through electronic media, newspapers, and loudspeakers.

Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order will be displayed on official notice boards, police stations, and public places.

The ban has been imposed in an ex parte manner, as it is not feasible to notify each citizen or shopkeeper individually.

The administration instructed that the announcement be made in all areas of Maihar through loudspeakers and that a copy of the order be pasted at prominent public locations.

Varanasi Bans Meat Sales, Restricts Cigarettes During Navratri and Eid

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has ordered the closure of all meat, fish, and poultry shops within city limits during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, starting March 30. The decision, approved in an executive meeting led by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, aims to honor the religious sentiments of devotees.

Meat Shops to Remain Shut

The closure will coincide with Eid celebrations, expected on March 31 or April 1, depending on the moon sighting. Emphasizing the cultural significance, Mayor Tiwari stated, "Navratri is a sacred period for Hindus, and this measure respects the traditions of Varanasi."

Cigarette Sales Banned Near Religious Sites

Alongside the meat shop closure, VMC has also prohibited cigarette sales near religious places and schools. The move is part of efforts to uphold the sanctity of the festival and promote public health.

Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will begin on March 30. The festival, meaning "nine nights" in Sanskrit, is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris each year, but Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are the most widely celebrated, as they mark seasonal transitions. In India, the festival is observed in diverse ways.