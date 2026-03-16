After Wangchuk’s Release, Ladakhis Rally in Leh and Kargil for Statehood, Sixth Schedule Rights | Image: ANI, Republic

Srinagar: Two days after the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s streets filled with demonstrators as rallies were held in Leh and Kargil towns to demand statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

The protests, called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), drew large crowds despite restrictions and heavy security deployment across the Union Territory.

In Leh, the rally began at Singay Namgyal Chowk and moved towards the polo ground, led by LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay. Protesters, including many women, raised slogans and carried portraits of four people killed in firing during last September’s violent clashes.

Dorjay described the turnout as a “big success,” insisting it proved that Ladakhis stand firmly behind the Apex Body and the KDA.

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He praised the public for maintaining peace despite what he termed “strong provocation”.

Kargil and adjoining Drass observed a complete shutdown as KDA leaders addressed the gathering. Co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbali, MP Haneefa Jan, and activist Sajjad Kargilli reiterated demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion, while also seeking the release of two jailed activists and withdrawal of cases linked to last year’s unrest.

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The rallies were originally planned before Wangchuk’s release, intended to press the Centre for the next round of talks with the Union Home Ministry. The last meeting of the High-Powered Committee was held on February 4, where both groups demanded Wangchuk’s freedom along with unconditional release of 70 other detainees.

Meanwhile, Ladakh’s Director General of Police Mukesh Singh visited the rally site in Leh to review security arrangements, with additional forces deployed to prevent any escalation.