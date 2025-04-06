‘After Waqf, Its Christians Now’: Kerala CM and Rahul Gandhi Slam RSS Article on Church Land

This comes on the heels of the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill, fueling concerns about increasing targeting of minorities. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned a recent article published by Organiser, the RSS' ideological mouthpiece, discussing the extent of land ownership by the Catholic Church in India. The leaders alleged that it is part of a broader strategy by the Sangh Parivar to marginalize minority communities.

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, took to social media to express his disapproval of the article, which he sees as part of a deliberate effort to alienate minority communities.

He pointed out that the article, which focused on the Catholic Church’s land ownership in India, was published just after the contentious Waqf Amendment Act was passed.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijayan stated, "The article in the RSS mouthpiece @eOrganiser about the Church's ownership of land, published soon after the Waqf Amendment Act was passed, lays bare the Sangh Parivar's deep-rooted antagonism towards minorities. Though later withdrawn, it reveals a deliberate, step-by-step attempt to target and isolate minorities and their institutions. Secular forces must unite in resistance."

Rahul Gandhi Warns of Escalating Targeting of Minorities

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, voiced his concerns over the article, drawing parallels between the Waqf Bill and the recent focus on the Catholic Church.

Gandhi, who had earlier warned that the Waqf Bill could serve as a precursor to targeting other minority communities, shared his thoughts on X.

"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians," he wrote.

Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congress leader, condemned the article as "highly deplorable" and linked it to the passing of the Waqf Bill.

"The article published in the 'Organiser' is highly deplorable. During the time of the passing of the Waqf Bill, Congress and Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the next step will be against the Christians. The (article of) 'Organiser' clearly mentions that the Catholic community in India has seven crore acres in their hands...Through the Waqf Bill, they want to control the Waqf properties. The next step will be to control the properties which are owned by the Catholic community in India," Chennithala said, according to ANI.

The Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which has sparked heated debates in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, addresses issues related to the management of Waqf properties, which are typically associated with Muslim communities.