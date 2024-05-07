Advertisement

Bengaluru: After the water crisis in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s capital city is now reportedly witnessing shortage of the beer. Amid acute water crisis in the city, demand for the beer surged rapidly prompting the deepening of the beer crisis. Reports suggest that the increasing demand for beer in Bengaluru is the major reason for this crisis.

It is being said that the demand for liquor in pubs and breweries has increased beyond necessity, which has resulted in shortage of liquors at these commercial establishments as well.

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, due to escalating demand and continuous increase in sales of the beer, the required supply of liquor is not being met. Subsequently, the escalating demand and increase in sales has resulted in this situation.

Meanwhile, in order to meet this shortage and to control the increasing demand of the liquor, arrangements are being made to stop weekend offers at beer shops in Bengaluru. Pertinently, demand for beer increases during weekends as compared to week days.

Advertisement

According to the owners of the breweries, offers like “buy 2 get 1 free” will be stopped in Bengaluru to meet the crisis.

According to the owners, due to a huge demand for the beer during weekends, the pub owners are not able to store liquors. It is also being speculated that the increase in demand for beer is likely to result in an increase in the price.

Advertisement