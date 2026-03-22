'After Winning Bengal, Next Stop Is...': Mamata Drops Big Hint Before Assembly Elections

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the internal meeting with the Trinamool Congress party workers on Sunday, said that after securing a victory in Bengal, the next step will be to head to Delhi, TMC sources said.

Banerjee took a major charge at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that they didn't allow President Droupadi Murmu to visit the Ayodhya Ram Temple simply because she belongs to a tribal community, sources added.

Speaking on the issue of reported LPG shortage, the West Bengal Chief Minister took a jibe, stating that they can't provide gas during the elections, but they can provide cash, sources said.

"Keep a cool head; they have brought in a large number of outsiders. We, however, want a peaceful election. Two of our boys have been arrested simply for chanting 'Joy Bangla'," she said.

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As per the sources, Banerjee assured legal support to those whose names will be removed from the voter list or those who will face difficulties after the publishing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) supplementary list.

She further condemned the BJP for transferring over fifty officers in the last three days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, saying that they have left the citizens completely powerless, sources said.

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"Today, I wish to warn you: you are completely powerless. In just three days, they have removed fifty of our officers. If any untoward incident occurs, who will take responsibility? You have to take responsibility, Modi and Vanish Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar)," she questioned.

This comes as West Bengal gears up for its Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.