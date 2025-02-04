Aftermath of Kulgam Attack: Raids, Arrests and Protests After Deadly Assault

Srinagar: In a sweeping crackdown, security forces have detained dozens of suspects following the killing of a retired Territorial Army soldier by terrorists in the Behibugh area of Kulgam district. The attack, which took place on Monday afternoon, also left the victim’s wife and niece injured.

Sources revealed that security agencies conducted overnight raids across South Kashmir, targeting individuals suspected of having links to terror outfits. While some of those detained were released after questioning, several remain in custody for further investigation. Officials confirmed that the interrogation aims to gather intelligence on terror networks and prevent further attacks.

The slain ex-serviceman, identified as 45-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, had retired from the Territorial Army in 2021. He is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son. The brutal attack has sparked widespread condemnation, with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“A large-scale search operation has been launched in Kulgam district. Security forces, including the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, have intensified efforts to track down the attackers. Door-to-door searches are being conducted, locals are being questioned, and multiple checkpoints have been set up along key routes to prevent the culprits from escaping,” a security official stated. Sniffer dogs have been deployed, particularly in dense orchards and suspected hideouts, to aid in the manhunt.

“Multiple teams are investigating the incident. We are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage, call records, and other technical evidence to establish a clear sequence of events. Forensic experts are also examining material evidence recovered from the crime scene,” he added.

Following the attack, top police and Army officials rushed to the site, cordoned off the area, and reinforced security to prevent the assailants from escaping. Search operations continue across dense orchards, residential areas, and suspected hideouts, with drones and sniffer dogs aiding the operation.

Authorities suspect the attackers may have received logistical support from local contacts. “We are working on multiple leads and are confident that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon,” the officer further added.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Goushbugh Pattan in north Kashmir as civil society members condemned the attack. Demonstrators voiced their outrage over the killing and the injuries sustained by Wagay’s wife and niece, demanding swift justice and stronger security measures.

“This act of violence is unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the victim’s family and urge the authorities to ensure swift justice. Security situation must improve to prevent such tragedies,” said Rayees Mir, one of the protesters.

Another protestor added, “We will not remain silent while our people are being targeted. Government must take decisive action to eliminate the threat of terrorism.”