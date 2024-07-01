Published 07:57 IST, July 1st 2024

Agencies misleading SC, INDI bloc to pretest at Parliament against it: Opposition

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that despite a trial court granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought the High Court's intervention and secured a stay on the bail.