Agencies misleading SC, INDI bloc to pretest at Parliament against it: Opposition
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that despite a trial court granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought the High Court's intervention and secured a stay on the bail.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AAP Alleges Misuse of Investigative Agencies, Plans Parliament Protest | Image: PTI
