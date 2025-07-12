Agra FSDA Destroys 5000 Litres Of Milk After Two Children Die From Suspected Adulterated Milk

Agra: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team in Agra took swift action against a milk tanker suspected of adulteration, pouring 5000 litres of milk worth Rs 1.25 lakh into drains. The milk was sourced from a local milk dairy in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena. The action followed the suspicious death of two children who consumed milk at night. During interrogation, the driver admitted that the tanker contained ‘sapareta milk’. The FSDA team collected milk samples for investigation and penalised the dairy firm for not transporting milk in a temperature-controlled tanker. The incident occurred in Arnauta Village under the Basai Aarela police station.