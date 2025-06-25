Agra's Two Historic Sites Get New Names: Fatehabad To Be Sindoorpuram, Badshahi Bagh To Be Brahmapuram

Agra: The Agra zila panchayat has decided to rename Fatehabad town and the historic Badshahi Bagh area to Sindoorpuram and Brahmapuram, respectively. According to reports, the decision was made during a board meeting on Monday, where the proposal, put forth by zila panchayat chairperson Dr Manju Bhadoria, was passed unanimously.

Reports suggested that the proposal argued that the current names represent a legacy of slavery, which the new names aim to erase. Dr Bhadoria stated that the name changes symbolise a break from the past, reflecting the true spirit of the places. Fatehabad, originally known as Samugarh, will now be known as Sindoorpuram, while Badshahi Bagh will be renamed Brahmapuram, inspired by the Brahmos missile and Lord Brahma.

Notably, the renaming proposal was presented by Dr Manju Bhadoria, outlining the need to distance the town and area from their historical associations. The new names are expected to better reflect the cultural and historical importance of the places. The proposal will now be sent to the state government for final approval.

Background Of Fatehabad And Badshahi Bagh

Fatehabad, located 41 km east of Agra, is a block headquarters with a rich history. The town was founded by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb after his victory over his brother Dara Shikoh in 1658. Previously known as Samugarh, Fatehabad has a rich history dating back to the Mughal era.

Badshahi Bagh, situated in the village of Mohanpur, adjacent to Fatehabad, is a 17th-century Mughal garden remnant that features an elephant stable built by Aurangzeb in 1659 to symbolise his victory. The garden, along with other structures like Shahi Masjid and a tank named Shahi Talaab, is part of Aurangzeb's constructions in the vicinity. Despite its historical significance, the garden has not received the attention it deserves.