Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Ram Mandir in Jammu Resonates with Chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ as Sadhus Arrive Weeks Early
As Amarnath Yatra 2026 approaches, Jammu's Ram Mandir buzzes with devotees and sadhus preparing for the pilgrimage. Authorities have strengthened security, medical facilities, transport management, and launched the Pehchan app for safer travel.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: As the Amarnath Yatra prepares to begin on July 3, sadhus and spiritual seekers have already converged at Jammu’s Ram Mandir, turning the temple into a vibrant hub of devotion, service, and preparation.
The shrine, echoing with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole”, has become a spiritual base where ascetics spend weeks in prayer before embarking on the trek to the 3,880‑metre‑high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.
“I spend my days helping with arrangements and guiding younger devotees. Preparing the kitchens and assisting pilgrims gives me peace. For us, serving others is worship itself,” said Mahadev Giri, a sadhu from Varanasi.
Meanwhile, in a high‑level meeting chaired by J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, officials finalized a multi‑layered security grid. Over 670 CAPF companies will be deployed, supported by Army units on strategic heights. RFID tracking, CCTV surveillance, drones, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will monitor pilgrim movement.
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Mock drills at Nunwan base camp (Pahalgam), Chandanwari, and Sonamarg tested crowd management, medical emergencies, and evacuation scenarios.
“These rehearsals ensure coordination between police, CAPFs, SDRF, and health services,” a senior officer said.
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Meanwhile, officials confirmed that special medical camps will be set up along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, equipped with oxygen facilities and emergency response teams.
“Health preparedness is as critical as security. We are ensuring every pilgrim has access to medical aid,” said a senior health officer.
“Separate lanes, regulated timings, and GPS‑enabled buses will help avoid congestion,” said an official from the transport department.
In addition, the administration has introduced the ‘Pehchan’ mobile app, designed to digitally register pilgrims, provide real‑time updates on weather and route conditions, and enable emergency alerts.
Officials said the app will act as a digital identity card, helping track pilgrim movement and ensuring quick response in case of distress.
Traditionally, Ram Mandir has served as a key transit hub for ascetics arriving from across the country ahead of the Amarnath Yatra; a role it continues to play as the sacred journey nears commencement.
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