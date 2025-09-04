Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Manipur, Kuki-Zo Groups Pledge Full Cooperation

New Delhi: In a significant development aimed at easing tensions in conflict-ridden Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council has agreed to lift the blockade on National Highway-2 (NH-2), a crucial lifeline connecting the state to Nagaland and the wider Northeast region.

The decision comes just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit to the state.

The announcement follows a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi between representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Kuki-Zo Council, aimed at addressing the prolonged disruptions caused by the highway blockade.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the MHA confirmed that the Kuki-Zo Council has pledged full cooperation with central security forces to maintain peace and ensure the smooth movement of commuters and essential supplies along the NH-2 corridor.

“Kuki-Zo Council has given a commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2,” the ministry said.

The highway had remained blocked since ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, leading to over 200 deaths, the displacement of thousands, and a dire humanitarian crisis. The reopening of NH-2 is being viewed by officials and civil society alike as a critical confidence-building measure toward restoring normalcy.

Relief agencies and residents, particularly those in relief camps, are expected to benefit immediately from the unblocking of the highway, which had become a bottleneck for essential goods including food, medicines, and fuel.

In a parallel development, the Government of India facilitated a tripartite meeting involving the MHA, the Manipur state government, and representatives from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF). The outcome was the signing of a renewed Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement, effective immediately for a period of one year.

The revised agreement reaffirms two key principles:

Preservation of the territorial integrity of Manipur

Commitment to a negotiated, peaceful solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict

As part of the revised ground rules, the KNO and UPF agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from conflict-prone areas, reduce the overall number of such camps, and move stored weapons to nearby Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) or Border Security Force (BSF) facilities.

Moreover, the agreement mandates strict physical verification of cadres by security agencies to identify and de-list any foreign nationals operating within these camps.